Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball

A freshman pitcher, Douglas went 4-0 in the circle last week. She had 58 strikeouts with only four walks and a 1.35 earned run average in 31 innings. Douglas had 19 strikeouts in an 11-2 win over Orchard Farm, fanned 12 in a 12-4 victory over Ritenour and closed the week by striking out 21 in a 6-2, 10-inning win over Hazelwood West. Douglas also chipped in offensively with two hits, including a double, and an RBI against Orchard Farm, a double and two RBI vs. Ritenour and a double and two RBI against Hazelwood West. She finished the season 12-9 with a 1.96 ERA, 207 strikeouts, a .356 batting average and 18 RBI.