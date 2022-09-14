Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball

A sophomore pitcher, Douglas struck out 45 batters in three games last week, two of which were Panthers victories. She also had two two-hit games. Against Ritenour, she pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits, fanned 16 and went 2-for-3 with two walks in a 4-2 loss. She then held Hazelwood West to one earned run on three hits while striking out 15 in a 3-2 win and closed out the week by limiting Parkway Central to no earned runs and five hits, striking out 14 and going 2-for-3 with four stolen bases in an 8-2 win. She carries a 1.21 ERA and has 95 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. She was first-team all-conference, all-district and all-region in 2021.