A sophomore, Jackson set a new school record in winning the Class 3 District 2 meet at Pike County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green in 18 minutes, 53.63 seconds. Jackson was aggressive in taking the lead early and won the race by 1 minute and 14 seconds. She broke her own school record of 19:01, which she ran Oct. 25 at the Bowling Green Invitational. That eclipsed the previous school mark of 19:04. Jackson, who hasn’t lost a race since Sept. 28, also has first-place finishes at the First Capital Invitational, Cape Notre Dame Invitational, St. Charles West Invitational and GAC North meet.
View comments
Most popular
-
Notebook: Washington preps for Camdenton's 'Purple Haze;' Porter lands new job
-
St. Dominic outlasts Liberty in PKs to claim 27th district title
-
McCluer North self reports use of ineligible player; athletics director put on leave
-
Tentis scores twice, helps Triad advance to first state tournament since 2009
-
Daughter knows best: Orlet helps Althoff knock off mom's Edwardsville team in sectional semifinal