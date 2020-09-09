 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lily Jackson • St. Charles West
0 comments

Lily Jackson • St. Charles West

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Lily Jackson, St. Charles West

Lily Jackson, St. Charles West cross country

A junior, Jackson won the TRXC Timing Opportunity Invitational at McNair Park with a time of 19 minutes, 43.01 seconds, on a 5-kilometer course. Jackson got off to a fast start and was challenged early. But she gradually broke out to a comfortable lead, crossing the finish line 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Last season, Jackson was a first-team All-Metro honoree. She never finished lower than fourth in 10 races, highlighted by a Class 3 runner-up finish with a personal-best time of 18:39.6 that ranked as area's third-fastest 5-kilometer time in 2019. She won five meets, including the Class 3 District 3 meet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports