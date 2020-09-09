Lily Jackson • St. Charles West

A junior, Jackson won the TRXC Timing Opportunity Invitational at McNair Park with a time of 19 minutes, 43.01 seconds, on a 5-kilometer course. Jackson got off to a fast start and was challenged early. But she gradually broke out to a comfortable lead, crossing the finish line 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Last season, Jackson was a first-team All-Metro honoree. She never finished lower than fourth in 10 races, highlighted by a Class 3 runner-up finish with a personal-best time of 18:39.6 that ranked as area's third-fastest 5-kilometer time in 2019. She won five meets, including the Class 3 District 3 meet.
