A 5-foot-9 senior setter, Rogers helped the Chargers knock off perennial power Lafayette after leading her team to the semifinals of St. Joseph’s Tournament of Champions. In a 25-24, 25-22, 25-16 win at home over Lafayette, Rogers racked up 34 assists, two blocks and seven digs in a three-set sweep. At the Tournament of Champions, she led the Chargers to wins over Lafayette (22 assists, 5 digs), Borgia (19 assists, 4 digs) and Francis Howell (14 assists, 5 kills, 3 digs). Last season, Rogers, a team captain, was first-team all-conference, third-team All-Metro and was voted by teammates as team MVP.
