A junior, Walther won the Class 1 singles state championship and helped the Bombers capture the team state championship. Walther, who was 20-1 in singles matches this season, defeated teammate Ainsley Heidbreder 6-3, 6-1 in the singles championship match. In the team competition, Walther, who went 15-0 in doubles matches this season, teamed up with doubles partner Sami Remis to win two matches and defeated Cape Notre Dame’s Claire Bruenderman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Walther also was the district individual champion, defeating Heidbreder 7-6, 7-5 in the final. Walther is the starting point guard for Burroughs basketball team.
