Lily Walther • John Burroughs tennis

A senior who recently committed to Tulane University, Walther closed out a stellar high school career with another singles title. Walther defeated Lindbergh's Dani Rosenberger in the Class 3 singles final, 6-2, 6-1. Walther lost just one match in her four state trips. She also helped the Bombers capture their third consecutive team title, but their first in the state's highest classification. Walther and Sahana Madala defeated a Pembroke Hill duo 8-2 at No. 1 doubles and Walther capped the team title with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win in singles. Walther, who was 14-1 in singles and 9-2 in doubles this season, won the doubles championship as a freshman and also won in singles as a junior.
