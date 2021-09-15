Lindsey Muskopf • Freeburg volleyball

A 5-foot-7 sophomore outside hitter who is a six-rotation player, Muskopf helped the Midgets win all six matches they played last week, capping it off by winning the championship of the Mascoutah Invitational. She led Freeburg in kills in all four matches of the tournament, which featured a round robin format, pounding down five against Collinsville, six against Centralia, six against Mascoutah and eight against Anna-Jonesboro. An all-conference selection last season, Muskopf is averaging nearly three kills per set this season. As the starting shortstop on Freeburg’s softball team last spring, she batted .366 with five home runs and 24 RBI.