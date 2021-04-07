A 5-foot-7, 185-pound junior running back, Banks had 31 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns rushing, including the game winner on an 8-yard run with 1:56 to play, to beat Pattonville 28-21. He also had a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter and ran 6 yards for a score in the second quarter. It was the first 100-yard rushing game of the season for Banks, who is a first-year starter. Overall, Banks has 74 carries for 450 yards and seven touchdowns this season after playing sparingly and rushing for 32 yards and one TD as a sophomore. He also competes in track and field, specializing in the 100 and 200 meters and the sprint relays.
Lionel Banks • Hazelwood Central football