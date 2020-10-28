 Skip to main content
Lizzie Barlow • Villa Duchesne tennis
A senior, Barlow won the Class 1 girls singles state title in dominating fashion and led the Saints to their first team state title in school history. She lost two games in her first match at the individual state tournament and didn’t drop another in three more victories. She finished the tournament with her third consecutive 6-0, 6-0 victory, winning the final against Emma Pawlitz of Lutheran South. At the team state tournament, Barlow and doubles partner Alex Todorovich won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles in the championship and Barlow finished her career with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to help Villa to the team title. Barlow was 11-0 in singles in the postseason.

