Lizzy Ludwig • Freeburg softball

A junior pitcher, Ludwig made big contributions in the pitching circle and at the plate to lead the Midgets to a Class 2A regional championship. In a 1-0 win over Salem in the title game, she provided all the offense Freeburg would need with a solo home run in the fourth inning and tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She helped Freeburg advance to the regional final by pitching a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and hitting a three-run home run in a 10-0, five-inning win over Carlyle in the semifinals. Ludwig leads the area in home runs (14), RBI (45) and slugging percentage (1.159) and is 19-1 with a 0.53 ERA.