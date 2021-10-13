 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LJ Minner • Westminster football
0 comments

LJ Minner • Westminster football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LJ Minner, Westminster

LJ Minner, Westminster football

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior running back and defensive back, Minner had a record-setting performance in a 34-7 win over John Burroughs. He had 32 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 1, 14 and 2 yards. He also had one reception for 16 yards. The 318 rushing yards and 334 total yards are both school records. On the season, he has 128 carries for 1,060 yards (8.3 per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 receptions for 121 yards and one receiving touchdown. He is also leads the team in tackles (39), has made two sacks and two interceptions. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News