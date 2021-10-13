LJ Minner • Westminster football

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior running back and defensive back, Minner had a record-setting performance in a 34-7 win over John Burroughs. He had 32 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 1, 14 and 2 yards. He also had one reception for 16 yards. The 318 rushing yards and 334 total yards are both school records. On the season, he has 128 carries for 1,060 yards (8.3 per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 receptions for 121 yards and one receiving touchdown. He is also leads the team in tackles (39), has made two sacks and two interceptions. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.