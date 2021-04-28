A 6-foot, 220-pound senior running back and linebacker, Chandler had 31 carries for 331 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished the season on a winning note with a 50-13 victory over Jerseyville. It was the fourth-best area rushing performance of the season. Chandler also caught two passes for 38 yards and had two 2-point conversion runs. A two-year starter, Chandler finished the season with 772 yards rushing and 13 TDs with an average of 7.3 yards per carry. On defense, he made 40 tackles. In 2019, he was a first-team all-conference running back and he also participates in track and field.
Logan Chandler • Highland football