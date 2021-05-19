Logan Daily • Mehlville golf

A senior who has only been playing golf for a year and a half, Daily shot a 3-over-par 75 to tie for medalist honors at the Class 4 District 1 Tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington. He shot 39 on the front nine, 36 on the back and finished with 11 pars, five bogeys and two birdies. It was the first tournament win of the season for Daily, who took third at the Seckman Invitational (7-over 78) and 10th at the Suburban Conference Red Pool Tournament (8-over 80). Daily medaled five of nine nine-hole matches; his lowest score was an even-par 35 at Columbia Golf Club. His stroke average for nine-hole matches was 38.