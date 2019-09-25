Subscribe for 99¢
A senior, Lowery shot a 6-under-par 65 to win O’Fallon’s Panther Classic at Tamarack Golf Course. It was the lowest 18-hole score of the season by any area male golfer as he finished eight strokes ahead of Evan Sutton of Highland to help the Panthers capture the team title. Lowery had eight birdies, two bogeys, 25 putts and hit 12 of 14 fairways. He had kicked off the season by winning the Goalby/Haas Invitational with a 2-under 34 at St. Clair Country Club. Lowery has won four nine-hole matches, three with a 34 and one with a 35. He has played 126 holes this season and is 8-under par.

