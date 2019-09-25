A senior, Lowery shot a 6-under-par 65 to win O’Fallon’s Panther Classic at Tamarack Golf Course. It was the lowest 18-hole score of the season by any area male golfer as he finished eight strokes ahead of Evan Sutton of Highland to help the Panthers capture the team title. Lowery had eight birdies, two bogeys, 25 putts and hit 12 of 14 fairways. He had kicked off the season by winning the Goalby/Haas Invitational with a 2-under 34 at St. Clair Country Club. Lowery has won four nine-hole matches, three with a 34 and one with a 35. He has played 126 holes this season and is 8-under par.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Washington relishes unbeaten streak; Trinity names new coach
-
Peters' service run powers Timberland to sweep of Fort Zumwalt North
-
Peek empties mind, stands with walk-off home run that lifts Holt past Troy
-
Strickland, Gicante help Oakville slip past Marquette
-
Notebook: St. Pius X wins tournament with heavy hearts; Zumwalt East's Abbott continues strong run