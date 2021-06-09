Logan Racine • St. Dominic soccer

A senior forward, Racine scored twice midway through the first half to lead the Crusaders to a 3-1 win over Nerinx Hall in the Class 4 state championship game. After Nerinx Hall scored an early goal, Racine, who finished the season with 13 goals, helped the Crusaders regain the momentum by heading a corner kick from Gabby Hennessy in the 11th minute. Racine netted her second goal just more than 10 minutes later with a left-footed blast from 19 yards out. Racine, who has signed with Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, also scored a key goal in a 5-2 semifinal round win over Lee's Summit West.