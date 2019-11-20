A sophomore, Schelfaut repeated as the Class 2 one-meter diving champion. His total of 499.70 points narrowly edged SLUH sophomore Sebastian Lawrence (497.50). Schelfaut had to fight from behind to win after trailing by four points heading into his final dive. Schelfaut’s degree of difficulty of 3.0 was the key as he executed the attempt with precision to score 66.5 points. Schelfaut was coming off a victory at the GAC South meet, where he broke his own conference record he set as a freshman by amassing 582.5 points. In winning state as a freshman, he set a Class 2 record with 503.55 points.
