Logan Slinkard • Lutheran South football

A 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior quarterback, Slinkard completed 18 of 28 passes for 290 and five touchdowns to lead the Lancers to a 42-28 Metro League win over Westminster. He threw a 68-yard TD pass in first quarter, an 18-yarder in the second quarter and connected on strikes of 46 and 29 yards in the third quarter as the Lancers built a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter. Westminster rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter, but Slinkard squashed the uprising by throwing a 25-yard TD pass to secure the win. Overall, he has passed for 979 yards and 12 TDs with just four interceptions and a passer rating of 96.6. He also plays baseball and basketball.