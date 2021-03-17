A 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, Williams led the Pirates to a thrilling come-from-behind 23-20 win over McCluer in their season opener. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown and had 17 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Trailing 17-14 in the fourth quarter, McCluer drove 99 yards for a TD that gave it a 20-17 lead with 3:32 left. But Williams responded by engineering 76-yard drive that he capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mike Montoya with 21 seconds remaining to give the Pirates a three-point win. A second-year starter at quarterback, Williams passed for 890 yards and six TDs in 2019.
Logan Williams • Pattonville football