A senior shortstop who also pitches, Efken has helped the Bronchos to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 24 years. Efken had eight hits in a pair of victories last week, including a 6-for-7 performance during a 27-17 conference victory at Maplewood-Richmond Heights. He also had two triples, one double, four RBI, three stolen bases and scored five runs in that game. His six hits is tied for this season’s single-game area lead and he’s one of six players in the area to score five runs in a game. A first team all-SCAA infielder last season, Efken leads the area in runs scored (48) and stolen bases (46), both of which are single-season program records. He also owns career program records in both categories.