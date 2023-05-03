A 6-foot-5 senior right-side hitter, Kraft recorded 128 kills in 17 sets last week — an average of 7.5 per set — as the Pioneers posted a 4-2-2 record. Kraft, who has posted double-figure kills in all but two matches this season, recorded an area-leading 30 as the Pioneers rallied for a 15-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13 victory at Oakville. He closed the week with 17 kills in a 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Francis Howell to win the Bronze bracket title in the Lafayette Invitational. Signed to play at Maryville University, Kraft is second in the area with an average of 5.11 kills per set (286 total). He also is among area leaders with an average of .57 blocks per set.