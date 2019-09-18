A 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior tailback, Rea had 191 yards rushing on 23 attempts for an average of 8.3 yards a carry, four rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 34-20 win against South Fork. It was the first win of the season for Dupo. Rea scored from 1 yard out in the first quarter, had third-quarter TD runs of 3 and 7 yards and capped his night with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. It was the second 100-plus yard rushing game of the season for Rea, who had 101 yards on the ground and two TDs in the season opener against Wesclin and has 382 yards rushing and seven TDs this season.
