A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior tailback and team captain, Stone had 20 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Wood River as the Midgets improved to 2-0. He scored on 49-yard run in the second quarter and on third-quarter runs of 43 and 15 yards. Through two games this season, Stone has rushed for 245 yards and four TDs with an average of just over 9 yards per carry. Stone was a starter as on defense at free safety and outside linebacker as a sophomore and junior but emerged as the Midgets’ top tailback in Week 7 last season and rushed for 477 yards and five TDs.
Lucas Stone • Freeburg football