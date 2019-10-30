Team up with us for 99¢
A junior, Ndungu raced to an easy victory at the Class 4 District 2 meet at St. Vincent Park in Normandy in 19 minutes, 9.40 seconds. Ndungu broke out to a lead in the first 100 meters and built on that the rest of the way to win by 36 seconds. In other races this season, Ndungu won the Stan Nelson Invitational, ran her best time this season (18:55) in finishing fourth at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational and placed sixth at the All-Suburban Conference meet. In track and field as a sophomore, she finished 10th in Class 5 in the 3,200. Her personal-record time in the 3,200 is 11:33.78.