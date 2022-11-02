Lukas Groenewald • Lafayette cross country

A senior, Groenewald won the Class 5 District 1 meet at Arnold City Park with a time of 15 minutes, 32.50 seconds, his best clocking of the season. Groenwald, who led the entire race, started fast and forged a 10-second lead after the first mile. He continued to stretch the lead and went on to win by 25 seconds. He was coming off a victory in the Suburban Conference Championships at McNair Park, where he finished in 15:40. Other highlights for Groenewald this season include finishing second at the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational and third and the Patriot-Statesmen Classic. Last season, he placed 18th at the state meet to earn all-state honors.