Luke Busateri • Timberland track and field

A senior who has committed to Southeast Missouri State, Busateri won the triple jump with a leap of a personal-record 14.10 meters, which is tied for the area’s longest of the season and the second-best in Class 5, at the GAC South championships, where he also placed second in the high jump (1.67) and fourth in long jump (5.94). His mark in the triple jump is .24 meters short of the school record of 14.34 set six years ago by Tajon Sutton and is nearly a full meter longer than his best jump last season (13.11), which he recorded in sectional competition. Busateri has won the triple jump in all six meets he has competed in and has also run the 100 meters in a meet this season.