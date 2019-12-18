Luke Cox • Triad basketball
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Cox led the Knights to three victories last week. He poured in 33 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 68-55 win over Breese Central, had a double-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 67-43 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Waterloo and closed out the week by scoring 25 points, grabbing four rebounds and handing out three assists to lift the Knights to a 53-50 victory over Carbondale. A two-year starter and team captain who earned all-conference honors last season, Cox is among the area leaders in scoring (22.9) and is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He holds a scholarship offer from Missouri Baptist University.

