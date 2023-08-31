The Flyers won three games over the weekend in the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament thanks in part to a strong showing from Giesing. An attacking central midfielder, Giesing had three goals and four assists in the event. That included three assists in Lindbergh’s season-opening 5-2 victory against Quincy. He also had two goals in a 2-1 victory against Jacksonville before a one-goal, one-assist performance to help the Flyers win 3-1 against Notre Dame, the defending Class 1A Illinois champ. Last season, Giesing had a team-best 27 points (7 goals, 13 assists) and earned first team all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool honors as the Flyers won the Class 4 District 1 title.