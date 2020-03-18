A 6-foot-6 senior guard and Kansas State signee, Kasubke scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils to a 60-51 over Mehlville in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. Kasubke picked the right time to come up big. It was the first time in six games he reached the 20-point plateau and it marked the fifth state semifinal appearance in six seasons for Chaminade. Kasubke was coming off a 12-point game in a 74-48 win sectional win over Marquette. The highest scoring effort of Kasubke’s season came in the Red Devils’ second game, when he scored 40 points in a 94-87 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Marianist Classic in Los Angeles and was named the player of the game.
Luke Kasubke • Chaminade basketball