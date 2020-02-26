A senior and University of Illinois signee, Odom won the Class 3A championship at 160 pounds. Odom's 3-1 decision against DeKalb's Bradley Gillum capped a 50-1 season, with his only loss coming to Keegan O’Toole from Arrowhead High in Wisconsin, who is ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds by intermatwrestle.com. Odom, who also won the Dvorak Tournament and the Hickman Tournament, finished the season with 23 pins. He set at school record for career victories with 191 against just 10 losses. A four-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist, Odom is the second state champion in Edwardsville program history.
Luke Odom • Edwardsville wrestling