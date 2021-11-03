Luke Parmentier • Civic Memorial football

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior wide receiver and safety, Parmentier starred on both sides of the ball to lead the Eagles to a 20-17 win over Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. He caught 11 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns and led the Eagles’ defense with six solo tackles and four assists. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Parmentier hauled in an 83-yard TD pass to give the Eagles a 13-10 lead. Then with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and CM trailing 17-13, he grabbed a 16-yard TD pass on fourth down to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead. Parmentier has caught 55 passes for 1,061 yards and 11 TDs and has made 71 tackles and six interceptions.