A 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back and safety, Salsman rushed 15 times and gained 215 yards with touchdown runs of 73 and 27 yards in a 35-13 win over Oakville. Defensively, Salsman intercepted two passes, returning one 47 yards for a touchdown. Salsman accounted for 280 total yards in the game. For the season, he has rushed 90 times for 704 yards, an average of 7.8 yards per carry, with seven rushing touchdowns. He also has intercepted three passes. A first-year starter on offense and a second-year defensive starter, Salsman was a second-team all-conference selection last season as a defensive back. He also plays basketball and golf.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Holt off to best start in at least two decades; Parkway South coach resigns
-
Collinsville's Taylor commits to SIUE
-
Lafayette's Biermann helps coach by claiming medalist title; Francis Howell wins team crown
-
Rosati-Kain pushes win streak to eight games, earns at least share of league title
-
Missouri top 10 rankings