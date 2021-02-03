 Skip to main content
Luke Shaver • Festus wrestling
A senior, Shaver ran his record to 31-0 by winning the championship at 182 pounds at the De Soto Bob Georger Classic. He won by fall over Park Hills Central junior Cody Skaggs (22-4) at 1:34 of the first period in the championship match. Shaver, who has 16 pins this season, advanced to the final by pinning his semifinal opponent midway through the first period. He has also won tournaments at Hillsboro and Park Hills Central and has signature wins over ranked wrestlers Zach McNeese of Hillsboro and Camden Meeks of Blair Oaks. Last season, Shaver finished third at 170 pounds at the Class 3 state tournament and was a district champion.

