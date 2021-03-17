A 6-foot-4 junior power forward who can score in a variety of ways, Strubhart led the Cougars to four victories last week as they completed an undefeated 15-0 season in Illinois’ shortened season because of COVID-19. All four games were tightly contested with an average margin of victory of five points as Strubhart made key contributions in wins over Wesclin (17 points, 4 rebounds), Okawville (13 points, 7 rebounds), Salem (9 points, 12 rebounds) and crosstown rival Mater Dei (12 points, 6 rebounds) to close out the season. A first-year starter, Strubhart averaged 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. He scored in double figures seven times and averaged 56.1 percent shooting from the field.
Luke Strubhart • Breese Central basketball