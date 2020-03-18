A 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, Burden helped the Lions claim their eighth state championship and first since 2014 with an 88-32 win over Charleston. Burden led a balanced attack with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while managing just 14 minutes of playing time due to foul trouble. Burden helped the Lions advance to the title game with a big performance (16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) in a 68-54 semifinal win over Blair Oaks. Burden, who averaged 11 points this season, was named an All-American receiver in football as a freshman and has more than 40 Division I offers. He is the son of former St. Louis University basketball player Luther Burden.
Luther Burden • Cardinal Ritter basketball