Lydia Clubb • Wright City softball

A sophomore shortstop, Clubb broke the school record for home runs in a single season with her 12th and broke the school’s single-season hits record with her 47th last week. For the week, she was 10 for 17 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, 12 RBI and had two stolen bases to stay perfect on the season at 13 for 13. Clubb leads the area in in slugging percentage (1.176), is second in home runs (12) and among the leaders in batting average (.553), runs scored (40) and RBI (38). In track and field last season, she was also the anchor for the 1,600-meter relay team that was a conference champion and all-district.