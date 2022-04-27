Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

A sophomore pitcher, catcher and outfielder, Hess is in the middle of a hitting streak dating back to last season that reached 23 games Tuesday. For her career, she has hit safely in 37 of 41 games. Hess has been particularly hot this week, going 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI in a 20-7 win over Belleville West and going 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBI in a 22-11 win over Wesclin. She was an all-Cahokia Conference selection last season as a freshman when she batted .419 with two home runs and 18 RBI. Hess also is a starter on the Red Bud basketball team and plays club softball for Louisville Slugger during the summer.