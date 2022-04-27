 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

  • 0
Lyla Hess, Red Bud

Lyla Hess, Red Bud softball

A sophomore pitcher, catcher and outfielder, Hess is in the middle of a hitting streak dating back to last season that reached 23 games Tuesday. For her career, she has hit safely in 37 of 41 games. Hess has been particularly hot this week, going 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI in a 20-7 win over Belleville West and going 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBI in a 22-11 win over Wesclin. She was an all-Cahokia Conference selection last season as a freshman when she batted .419 with two home runs and 18 RBI. Hess also is a starter on the Red Bud basketball team and plays club softball for Louisville Slugger during the summer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News