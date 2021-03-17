A 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, Macaleab led the Flyers to the Southwestern Conference boys basketball tournament championship with wins on three consecutive days last week. In a 67-52 win at Collinsville, he put up a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The following night, Rich had another double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) as the Flyers upset top-seeded Belleville East 52-46 and he closed out the week and the season by scoring 15 points, half the East St. Louis total, and grabbed five rebounds in a 30-27 upset win at Edwardsville. Rich, a two-year starter who averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.
Macaleab Rich • East St. Louis basketball