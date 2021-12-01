 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macaleab Rich • East St. Louis basketball
0 comments

Macaleab Rich • East St. Louis basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis basketball

A 6-foot-6 junior guard, Rich helped the Flyers go 4-0 to win the championship of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic in Rockford and was named first-team all-tournament along with teammate Christian Jones. Rich had big performances in wins over Rockford Auburn (17 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks), Rockford East (20 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks), Machesney Park Harlem (31 points, 15 rebounds) and Rockford Guilford (17 points, 7 rebounds). Rich was a first-team all-Southwestern Conference and all-state selection after averaging a team-high 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in a shortened season last winter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News