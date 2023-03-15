The 6-foot-7 senior guard and Kansas State signee closed his high school career with an outstanding week to lead the Flyers to a third-place finish in the Illinois Class 3A state tournament. Rich had a pair of double-doubles, the first coming when he scored 24 points and hauled in 13 rebounds during a 59-56 victory over defending 3A state champion Sacred-Heart Griffin in double overtime in the super-sectional round. Rich had 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 50-43 state semifinal loss to eventual champ Metamora, and he came back with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 50-48 victory against Chicago St. Ignatius in the 3A third-place game. Rich was a first-team Associated Press all-state selection.