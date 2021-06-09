Macee Rivers • Belleville West track and field

At the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional meet, Rivers won the 100-meter hurdles in time of 14.15 seconds, her best time this season and one of best times in the area and Illinois this season. She also ran on West's winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams to qualify for Saturday's Class 3A state meet in all three. The 400 relay time of 48.80 is among the area's best this season. Rivers was coming off a big performance at the Southwestern Conference meet, where she won the 100 hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay. A junior, Rivers is undefeated in the 100 hurdles this season and won the 100 hurdles at the USATF Youth Outdoor National Championships in 2019.