 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macee Rivers • Belleville West track and field
0 comments

Macee Rivers • Belleville West track and field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macee Rivers, Belleville West

Macee Rivers, Belleville West track and field

At the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional meet, Rivers won the 100-meter hurdles in time of 14.15 seconds, her best time this season and one of best times in the area and Illinois this season. She also ran on West's winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams to qualify for Saturday's Class 3A state meet in all three. The 400 relay time of 48.80 is among the area's best this season. Rivers was coming off a big performance at the Southwestern Conference meet, where she won the 100 hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay. A junior, Rivers is undefeated in the 100 hurdles this season and won the 100 hurdles at the USATF Youth Outdoor National Championships in 2019.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports