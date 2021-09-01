 Skip to main content
Macie Hunolt • Troy softball
A sophomore pitcher and center fielder, Hunolt made big contributions in the pitching circle and at the plate to lead the Trojans to the championship of their own Troy Leadoff Classic. In a 7-1 win over Francis Howell Central in the championship game, she went 3-for-4 with a double and struck out all three batters she faced in the lone inning she pitched. She turned in a dominant pitching performance in the semifinals, fanning 15 Fulton batters and limiting them to four hits and two earned runs in a 4-3 win. Hunolt, who was the winning pitcher in three of Troy’s four tournament victories, earned second-team all-conference honors as a freshman.

