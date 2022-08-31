 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Macie Hunolt • Troy softball

Macie Hunolt, Troy

Macie Hunolt, Troy softball

A junior pitcher and outfielder, Hunolt led the Trojans to the championship of their own Troy Leadoff Classic. In four games at the plate, she had three two-hit performances and batted .583 with three RBI and four runs scored. She also pitched 16 innings, allowing no earned runs, five hits and struck out 28. She held the opposition hitless in three of her outings and earned three wins and a save. In a 5-1 win over Highland, Mo., in the championship game, she went 2-for-3 with two RBI and pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the save. Last season, Hunolt was first-team all-conference and second-team all-state. She also runs track.

