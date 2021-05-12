 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macie Lucas • Roxana soccer
0 comments

Macie Lucas • Roxana soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macie Lucas, Roxana

Macie Lucas, Roxana soccer

A senior center midfielder and striker who has signed with Columbia College, Lucas scored three goals, including two game winners, and had two assists in three victories last week in the Metro Cup Showcase as the Shells remained unbeaten. She scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the second half to beat Gibault 2-1, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win in penalty kicks over Freeburg and had the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Highland. Lucas kicked off this week in a big way, netting a hat trick and three assists in an 8-1 victory over Piasa Southwestern. For the season, she has 11 goals and 12 assists.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports