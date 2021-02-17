A 6-foot senior forward, Duff broke the school’s career scoring record last week during a game against Ursuline. She did it with a 29-point, nine-rebound game in a 52-42 Markers victory. She now has 1,463 points, two more than Casey Kraft, who set the previous record in 2005. A four-year starter, two-time all-conference selection and an all-tournament honoree at Visitation in December, Duff is tied for third in the area in scoring (22.4). She also is a standout defender as a soccer player and has signed to play that sport at Clemson University. She plays soccer for a Scott Gallagher club team on a nearly year-round basis.
Mackenzie Duff • Nerinx Hall basketball