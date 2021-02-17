 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mackenzie Duff • Nerinx Hall basketball
0 comments

Mackenzie Duff • Nerinx Hall basketball

  • 0
Mackenzie Duff, Nerinx Hall

Mackenzie Duff, Nerinx Hall basketball

A 6-foot senior forward, Duff broke the school’s career scoring record last week during a game against Ursuline. She did it with a 29-point, nine-rebound game in a 52-42 Markers victory. She now has 1,463 points, two more than Casey Kraft, who set the previous record in 2005. A four-year starter, two-time all-conference selection and an all-tournament honoree at Visitation in December, Duff is tied for third in the area in scoring (22.4). She also is a standout defender as a soccer player and has signed to play that sport at Clemson University. She plays soccer for a Scott Gallagher club team on a nearly year-round basis.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports