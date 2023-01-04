 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mackenzie Pratt • Edwardsville wrestling

Mackenzie Pratt, Edwardsville

Mackenzie Pratt, Edwardsville wrestling

A sophomore, Pratt stayed unbeaten (15-0) by pinning her way to the championship of the 140-pound weight class in the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High in Columbia, Mo. She defeated all six of her opponents by fall, pinning five of them in the first period. Her longest match of the tournament came in the quarterfinals when she was pushed to four minutes. Pratt capped off the tournament by pinning Capital City sophomore Jacinda Espinosa at 1:56 of the first period. Pratt, who has 14 pins, has also won tournaments at Granite City and Parkway West. Last season, she placed second in state at 120 pounds. She also competes in jiu jitsu.

