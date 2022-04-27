Mackenzie Tavares • Belleville West lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position and has signed with Missouri Baptist University, Tavares scored her 100th career goal last week in just her second season of lacrosse for Belleville West, which is 12-1. She achieved the milestone in a 16-5 win over Lindbergh, in which she had seven goals, two assists, four ground balls and four draw controls. She was coming off big performances in a 17-3 win over Notre Dame (4 goals, 2 assists, 3 ground balls, 9 draw controls) and a 22-2 victory over Rosati-Kain (4 goals, 3 assists, 2 ground balls). Last year, she was named all-sectional, honorable mention all-state and third-team All-Metro.