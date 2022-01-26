Mackenzie Wilson • New Haven basketball

A 5-foot-7 senior guard who has verbally committed to Culver-Stockton, Wilson reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in a 50-49 win over Union. It was New Haven’s first win over Union since 2017. In that game, she finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. It was a big week for New Haven, which won four games in five days. An all-tournament selection at Montgomery County in December and South Callaway earlier this month, Wilson is averaging a team-high 15.9 points to go along with five rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.6 steals. She also played catcher for New Haven’s softball team.