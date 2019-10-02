A junior, Schelp won the Blue Division of the Gans Creek Classic, covering Mizzou’s new 5-kilometer cross country course in her season-best time of 19 minutes, 18.8 seconds. Schelp ran with Brookfield’s Alexandra Sharp the first two miles of the race but pulled away in the final kilometer to win by 10 seconds. In other meets this season, Schelp won the Lutheran North Invitational at Spanish Lake Park, placed sixth in the Gold Division of the Forest Park Festival, took second in the Lutheran South Invitational at Jefferson Barracks Park and finished seventh at the Memphis Twilight. Last season, she placed fourth in Class 3.
