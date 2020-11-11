Macy Schelp • Lutheran South cross country

A senior and an Alabama recruit, Schelp won the Class 3 state meet at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a time of 18 minutes and 54.3 seconds. That was enough to hold off Metro League rival Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs (18:54.4) by one-tenth of a second. It was a see-saw race down the stretch between Schelp and Goldfarb as the two exchanged leads. But Schelp took the lead with about 100 meters to go and held on. Schelp became just the second Lutheran South girls runner to capture a state title. It was the third victory of the season for Schelp, who placed first at the Hancock Invitational and the Class 3 District 1 meet.
