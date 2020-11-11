 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macy Schelp • Lutheran South cross country
0 comments

Macy Schelp • Lutheran South cross country

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Macy Schelp, Lutheran South

Macy Schelp, Lutheran South cross country

A senior and an Alabama recruit, Schelp won the Class 3 state meet at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a time of 18 minutes and 54.3 seconds. That was enough to hold off Metro League rival Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs (18:54.4) by one-tenth of a second. It was a see-saw race down the stretch between Schelp and Goldfarb as the two exchanged leads. But Schelp took the lead with about 100 meters to go and held on. Schelp became just the second Lutheran South girls runner to capture a state title. It was the third victory of the season for Schelp, who placed first at the Hancock Invitational and the Class 3 District 1 meet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports